Volunteers deliver daily necessities to residents in quarantined community of Chengdu

Staff members mark daily necessities ordered by residents before delivering them to households at a quarantined residential community in Chenghua District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 10, 2020. The community has been re-classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area starting from 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 8. Its 300-plus households have all been kept in home quarantine. About 70 community workers and volunteers have been assigned to deliver the residents' daily necessities. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members and volunteers prepare to deliver daily necessities ordered by residents of a quarantined residential community in Chenghua District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 10, 2020. The community has been re-classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area starting from 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 8. Its 300-plus households have all been kept in home quarantine. About 70 community workers and volunteers have been assigned to deliver the residents' daily necessities. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A girl makes a V sign from her home at a quarantined residential community in Chenghua District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 10, 2020. The community has been re-classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area starting from 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 8. Its 300-plus households have all been kept in home quarantine. About 70 community workers and volunteers have been assigned to deliver the residents' daily necessities. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Staff members prepare to deliver drinking water ordered by residents of a quarantined residential community in Chenghua District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 10, 2020. The community has been re-classified as a COVID-19 medium-risk area starting from 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 8. Its 300-plus households have all been kept in home quarantine. About 70 community workers and volunteers have been assigned to deliver the residents' daily necessities. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)