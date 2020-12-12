Global COVID-19 cases surpass 70 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

File photo: Xinhua

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 70 million on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.The global case count reached 70,025,535, with a total of 1,590,323 deaths worldwide as of 4:28 p.m. local time (2128 GMT), the CSSE data showed.The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 15,758,661 and 293,785, respectively. India recorded 9,796,769 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 6,781,799 cases and 179,765 deaths, the world's second largest death toll.Countries with more than 1.8 million cases also include Russia, France, Britain and Italy while other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, France and Iran, according to the CSSE tally.Global cases hit 50 million on Nov. 8 and topped 60 million on Nov. 25. It took 17 days for the global caseload to jump from 50 million to 60 million, and 16 days from 60 million to 70 million.The United States remains the worst-hit nation, accounting for more than 18 percent of global cases.On Thursday, the United States identified 224,452 new cases, the second highest single-day rise in new cases since the pandemic began. Thursday also marked the second deadliest day in the United States with 2,934 daily deaths since the onset of the pandemic, the CSSE chart showed.In the wake of the Thanksgiving surge, U.S. experts cautioned the public to stay alert and follow guidelines while celebrating the upcoming winter holidays. Enditem