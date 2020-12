A veterinary checks the condition of a female Sumatran tiger before releasing it to the wild at Dharmasraya-ARSARI Sumatran Tiger Rehabilitation Centre in West Sumatra, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2020. (Photo by Andri Mardiansyah/Xinhua)

