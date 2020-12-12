Full lockdown, curfew imposed on Gaza amid COVID-19

A Palestinian child walks in an empty street in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 11, 2020. In the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run ministry of interior announced in a press statement that it imposed a full lockdown and curfew on Gaza, which started on Thursday night and would end on Sunday morning. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian man takes selfie in an empty street in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 11, 2020. In the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run ministry of interior announced in a press statement that it imposed a full lockdown and curfew on Gaza, which started on Thursday night and would end on Sunday morning. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A Palestinian man rides a motor bike in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 11, 2020. In the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run ministry of interior announced in a press statement that it imposed a full lockdown and curfew on Gaza, which started on Thursday night and would end on Sunday morning. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)