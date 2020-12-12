People visit Christmas Wonderland in Singapore

People visit the Christmas Wonderland at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Dec 11, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People visit the Christmas Wonderland at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Dec 11, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People visit the Christmas Wonderland at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Dec 11, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People visit the Christmas Wonderland at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Dec 11, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)