4-day flower show kicks off in Peshawar, Pakistan

Bees fly around the flowers during a chrysanthemum flower show in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 11, 2020. A four-day flower show has kicked off in Peshawar on Thursday. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

Women take selfies during a chrysanthemum flower show in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 11, 2020. A four-day flower show has kicked off in Peshawar on Thursday. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

People visit a chrysanthemum flower show in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 11, 2020. A four-day flower show has kicked off in Peshawar on Thursday. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)