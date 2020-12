Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2020 shows a food street decorated with Christmas "Tree of Hope" which encourages all patrons to put on their own messages of "hope" amid COVID-19 outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

