Pixian bean paste production in Chengdu

A worker processes bean paste at a factory of Dandan Pixian Bean Paste Group Co., Ltd. in Pidu District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 11, 2020. Pixian bean paste, a condiment with main ingredients including red pepper, broad bean, wheat flour and salt, is characteristically used in Sichuan cuisine. The technique of producing Pixian bean paste has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic. Bean paste enterprises in Pidu District of Chengdu have taken various preventive measures to ensure the production of Pixian bean paste.Photo:Xinhua

A worker processes bean paste at a factory of Dandan Pixian Bean Paste Group Co., Ltd. in Pidu District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 11, 2020. Pixian bean paste, a condiment with main ingredients including red pepper, broad bean, wheat flour and salt, is characteristically used in Sichuan cuisine. The technique of producing Pixian bean paste has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic. Bean paste enterprises in Pidu District of Chengdu have taken various preventive measures to ensure the production of Pixian bean paste.Photo:Xinhua

Workers load bean paste products on a truck at a factory of Dandan Pixian Bean Paste Group Co., Ltd. in Pidu District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 11, 2020. Pixian bean paste, a condiment with main ingredients including red pepper, broad bean, wheat flour and salt, is characteristically used in Sichuan cuisine. The technique of producing Pixian bean paste has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic. Bean paste enterprises in Pidu District of Chengdu have taken various preventive measures to ensure the production of Pixian bean paste.Photo:Xinhua

A worker processes bean paste at a factory of Dandan Pixian Bean Paste Group Co., Ltd. in Pidu District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 11, 2020. Pixian bean paste, a condiment with main ingredients including red pepper, broad bean, wheat flour and salt, is characteristically used in Sichuan cuisine. The technique of producing Pixian bean paste has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic. Bean paste enterprises in Pidu District of Chengdu have taken various preventive measures to ensure the production of Pixian bean paste.Photo:Xinhua