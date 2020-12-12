Archaeologists unearth 5,000-yr-old bronze ware in Xinjiang

Archaeologists look for cultural relics at the Tongtiandong archaeological site in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 12, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows a view of the "Grassland Stone City" scenic area, where the Tongtiandong archaeological site is located, in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 25, 2018 shows a view of the Tongtiandong archaeological site in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows the remnant of a bronze ware dating back more than 5,000 years at the Tongtiandong archaeological site in Jeminay County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.Photo:Xinhua