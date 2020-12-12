View of Qianzi Lake wetland park in Qinghai

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2020 shows a view of the Qianzi Lake wetland park in Guide County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.Photo:Xinhua

Two water birds are seen at the Qianzi Lake wetland park in Guide County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 11, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Two ruddy shelducks hover over the Qianzi Lake wetland park in Guide County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 11, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A flock of ruddy shelducks hover over the Qianzi Lake wetland park in Guide County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 11, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Two egrets frolic at the Qianzi Lake wetland park in Guide County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 11, 2020.Photo:Xinhua