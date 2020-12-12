Giant-sized inflatable Santa Clauses seen on Inglewood Drive in Toronto

Giant-sized inflatable Santa Clauses are seen on Inglewood Drive in Toronto, Canada, Dec. 11, 2020. Starting from 2013, dozens of inflatable 14-foot-high Santa Clauses stretch along Inglewood Drive in Toronto during the holiday season, attracting lots of visitors.Photo:Xinhua

