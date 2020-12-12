Horse-riding show held in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait

People ride horses during a horse-riding show in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Dec. 11, 2020. Kuwaiti Arabian horse owners held a horse-riding show on Friday in desert of Jahra Governorate of Kuwait to introduce the Arab riding tradition.Photo:Xinhua

