Stage version of 'Battle on Shanggangling Mountain' kicks off National Drama Show Season

Promotion material for Shangganling Photo: Courtesy of Shi Liu

A theater drama version of the film Battle on Shangganling Mountain, Shangganling, kicked off the month-long National Drama Show Season with a performance at Beijing's Poly Theater on Saturday.Based on the real stories that took place on the frontlines of the Battle of Shangganling Mountain, aka Triangle Hill, the play took the audience back in time so they could appreciate the bravery of Chinese volunteer soldiers as they fought against the enemies during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53).Twenty other theatrical works such as Xiaojing Hutong and Flora will be staged at Beijing's Capital Theater, the National Theatre of China and Poly Theater.In addition to stage dramas, a summit dialogue will also be held in January 2021 to discuss topics such as the new challenges that theaters have been facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of theater under a "dual circulation" model, in which the domestic economy plays a leading role with the international economy acting as an extension and supplement.