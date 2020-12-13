Black-necked cranes seen at nature reserve in Tibet

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/13 19:34:28

Black-necked cranes are seen at a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

Black-necked cranes are pictured at a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

A black-necked crane hovers over a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Huang Huo)


 

Black-necked cranes hover over a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Huang Huo)


 

Black-necked cranes hover over a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

Black-necked cranes hover over a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

Black-necked cranes hover over a nature reserve in Lhunzhub County, Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 12, 2020. Established in 1993, the nature reserve in Lhunzhub County attracts an increasing number of black-necked cranes to spend winter here. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)


 

