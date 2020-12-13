China's mission to EU confirms detention of Bloomberg's Chinese employee suspected of 'jeopardizing national security'

Photo: VCG

The mission of China to the EU on Sunday confirmed the detention of a Chinese national for national security reasons in response to a question regarding the actions of a Bloomberg employee.The person surnamed Fan was taken into custody by the Beijing Municipal National Security Bureau for being suspected of involvement in activities jeopardizing China's national security. The case is under investigation in accordance with the law and Fan's rights were guaranteed, the spokesperson of the Chinese mission said.The Chinese authorities' handling of the case is purely China's internal affairs and any other country or organization has no right to interfere, the spokesperson said.Fan's employer on Friday reported that Fan was escorted from her apartment building on December 7.Global Times