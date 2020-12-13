District in NE China’s Heihe offers reward for info on illegal crossing amid COVID-19 resurgence

File photo: Xinhua

The Aihui district of Heihe, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province which borders Russia issued a notice offering a reward of up to 50,000 yuan ($7,636) for information on illegal border crossings, amid the epidemic control pressure as multiple cities in the province have seen coronavirus resurgence.Heihe is a port city that borders Blagovéshchensk, Russia.According to the notice, resident who provide information on illegal crossing can earn a reward from 2,000 to 20,000 yuan. Information on organized illegal crossing of three or more people can earn residents a reward of up to 50,000 yuan.The cities of Dongning and Suifenhe in Heilongjiang Province have suspended public transportation and locked down some residential compounds after domestic coronavirus cases were reported. Classes for kindergartens, primary and middle schools have been halted in the two cities.A person in charge of disinfecting equipment at customs, and a worker at a trade zone with Russia have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting concerns over infections caused by imported goods.Earlier, Manzhouli in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, also a city bordering Russia, reported a domestic outbreak.Global Times