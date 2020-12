People light candles at a remembrance ceremony for victims of the Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Sunday marks China's seventh National Memorial Day for the more than 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre, which took place as the invading Japanese troops captured the city of Nanjing 83 years ago. Photo: cnsphoto

