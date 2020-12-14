Twitter's double standard exposed in attitude toward Nanjing Massacre posts

Peace doves fly during the national memorial ceremony held in December 2018 to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre in 1937. File Photo: VCG

Twitter exposed its double standard again on Sunday -- the seventh National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims -- by blocking and suspending posts it claimed were too gruesome, while allowing posts that negated the existence of the massacre.Many net users who posted photographs and videos about the massacre found their accounts suspended and related posts deleted because those contents were "considered too bloody."Twitter didn't allow users to share newspaper reports of Japanese troops' killing competition and other acts during the massacre that had been used as evidence during the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, also known as the Tokyo Trial.Twitter also used current-limiting on artistic works including oil paintings and documentaries with English subtitles.However, Twitter allowed a large number of Japanese right-wingers to publish their so-called "fake theories of the Nanjing Massacre" and "fake theories on the number of people killed in Nanjing Massacre" and other right-wing views.Yamada Hiroshi, a well-known right-wing senator from the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, criticized the "forgery of photos and victims toll in Nanjing Massacre" and other right-wing remarks, which were not restricted by Twitter, received many thumbs up.As of press time, only a few media outlets in Japan had reported on the National Memorial Day for the Nanjing Massacre, and those that did report the memorial obfuscated the brutality of the massacre.Japan's Jiji Press reported that China marked the "Nanjing incident", as Japanese officials have never directly admitted to the crimes committed during the Nanjing Massacre, and often call one of the world's most horrific atrocities the "Nanjing Incident." The Jiji report further demeaned the memory of 300,000 victims of the massacre, saying Sunday's annual memorial was China trying "to promote patriotism as it is being attacked by the West because of the epidemic and human rights."This is not the first time that Twitter showed a double standard on an issue relating to history. When Russia commemorated the 75th anniversary of the victory of Anti-Fascist War, Twitter suspended accounts that posted "raising a flag over the Reichstag" for violating community standards."Who made those bloody scenes? Western countries boast freedom of speech but are blind to such heinous crimes that broke bottom line of human civilization. This exposed their essence of inhumanity," Chinese Academy of History wrote on its official Weibo account.