Curtain closes on college student esports festival

The first Beijing International College Student Esports Festival came to an end on Saturday with an awards ceremony held in the capital.

Chinese girl band SNH48 performs at the award ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of the Beijing Performance & Arts Group

At the award ceremony, the Communication University of China was awarded Best Education Institute of Esports, while a video game developed by Chinese technology company Tencent was named Most Popular Esport Project among College Students.The Communication University of China, Beijing Performance & Arts Group and China's livestreaming platform Huya worked together to promote esports in China through a variety of events after the festival started in November.