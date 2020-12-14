China's vaccine trip abroad

Editor's Note

As various countries scramble to launch mass COVID-19 vaccination, December has become a flashpoint for the global vaccine race as COVID-19 vaccine candidates approach the end of late-stage testing. Due to their technological advantage and relatively easier logistics, Chinese-developed inactivated vaccines are being secured by more countries for their first dose. So far, 14 diverse Chinese vaccines with five different technological methods are in clinical trials, and five vaccines are undergoing Phase III trials.

GT Graphics