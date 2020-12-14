Bloomberg employee’s case investigated in accordance with law with legal rights protected: FM

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: VCG

Responding to questions about the situation of a Bloomberg employee surnamed Fan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told Monday's media briefing that Fan's case is being investigated in accordance with the law and her legal rights and interests have been fully protected.Wang said Fan, a Chinese citizen, was being investigated by the Beijing municipal national security bureau on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities endangering China's national security.This was the second time in two days the authorities have responded to questions over Fan's case.On Sunday, the mission of China to the EU also responded to the question regarding Fan. The spokesperson for the mission stressed that the case is China's internal affair and other countries have no right to interfere.Fan's employer reported on Friday that Fan was escorted from her apartment building on December 7.