Aerial view across China

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows the "black lake" of the "three-colored lakes" in Puyu Village of Banbar County, Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2020 shows a view of the snow-covered Putuo Zongcheng Temple, also known as "the Little Potala Palace," in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020 shows a view of Caka Salt Lake in Wulan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2020 shows fields in Maozhuang Village, Huaibin County of central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)