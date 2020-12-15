Workers work at construction site of Harbin Ice-Snow World

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/15 0:32:43

Workers work at a construction site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2020. The 22nd Harbin Ice-Snow World is expected to open in late December. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2020 shows the construction site of the main tower for the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 22nd Harbin Ice-Snow World is expected to open in late December. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
