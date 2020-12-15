Learning Chinese

sculpture/ 雕塑/ (diāo sù)A: Among all the kinds of art forms there are, which one do you like the most?在所有艺术种类里面,你最喜欢哪一种呢？(zài suǒyǒu yìshù zhǒnɡlèi lǐmiàn, nǐzuì xǐhuān nǎyīzhǒnɡ ne?)B: I like to look at watercolor paintings, their colors are always very detailed. I also like poetry and sculpture.我喜欢看一些水彩画,它们的颜色总是很细腻。我也很喜欢诗歌和雕塑。(wǒ xǐhuān kàn yīxiē shuǐcǎihuà, tāmén de yánsè zǒnɡshì hěn xìnì.wǒ yěhěnxǐhuān shīɡē hé diāosù.)A: Then did you know that China has a Paleolithic sculpture that is the oldest artwork in East Asia?那你知道在中国有一件东亚最古老的艺术品,是一件旧石器时代的雕塑作品吗？(nànǐ zhīdào zài zhōnɡɡuó yǒu yījiàn dōnɡyà zuìɡǔlǎo de yìshùpǐn, shì yījiàn jiùshíqì shídài de diāosù zuòpǐn ma?)B: Yes, I know. I heard that this sculpture is a really small bird. The work is really exquisite. It was made by carving a burnt bone.对啊,听说这件雕塑作品是一个非常小的鸟,而且做工精致,是用烧过的骨头雕刻而成的。(duìā, tīnɡshuō zhèjiàn diāosù zuòpǐn shì yīɡè fēichánɡ xiǎo de niǎo, érqiě zuòɡōnɡjīnɡzhì, shìyònɡ shāoɡuòde ɡǔtóu diāokè érchénɡ de.)A: I once saw a Parthenon sculpture in a British museum. The details were perfect. It was hard to imagine that it was a work from ancient Greece.我曾经在英国的博物馆里看过巴特农神庙雕塑,他们的细节完美,很难让人联想到是古希腊的作品。(wǒ cénɡjīnɡ zài yīnɡɡuó de bówùɡuǎn lǐ kànɡuò bātènónɡshénmiào diāosù, tāménde xìjié wánměi, hěnnán rànɡrén liánxiǎnɡ dào shì ɡǔxīlà de zuòpǐn.)B: Really, that's cool.是吗,太酷了。(shìma, tàikù le.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT