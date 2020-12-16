New variety show sparks discussion of gender aesthetics

A new variety show, Shine! Super Brothers, has become a hot topic on Chinese social media and has stirred a heated discussion about the different beauty standards between men and women.The show was aired on online video site Youku in December. It invited 21 male celebrities of different ages (the oldest one was born in 1971 while the youngest was born in 1999) to compete on the stage. About 300 female audience members were the judging group to choose the members of a band that will tour in China next spring.Many Chinese netizens said that they were amused by the performances after the show was broadcast. The hashtag of “Shine! Super Brothers” has earned 2 billion views on China’s twitter-like Sina Weibo as of Tuesday.“It is so funny! Some contestant’s flabby body shape and clownish dancing skills made me think I was watching a comedy instead of a variety show,” one Chinese netizen joked on Weibo.Many Chinese netizens also made a comparison between Shine! Super Brothers and Sisters Who Make Waves, another Chinese variety show featuring 30 female celebrities whose average age was 40 and who had to display their talents on stage to be chosen for a seven-member girl group.“After watching the two shows, I made a conclusion: 1. Society is too strict about women’s appearance and body shape. 2. Men are generally very confident,” said one Netizen. “Why do the good-looking ‘sisters’ feel so low in confidence, while the ordinary looking ‘brothers’ are so self-assured?” said another.

One scene of the reality show Sisters Who Make Waves Photo: IC

Peng Xiaohui, a professor of sexology at Central China Normal University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the shows and related discussions reflect the progress of society and greater gender equality in China.“In the past, men were the judges of aesthetics and women were being judged, but now the balance has changed, indicating that Chinese women have begun to awaken and to actively judge men,” said Peng.However, he pointed out that the perspective is different between men and women, and that women are still judged based on appearance and body shape while men are judged more on their personality.Fan Xiaoqing, an associate professor with the Theater and Film Academy of the Communication University of China, echoed Peng’s opinion, saying that Chinese women have begun to wake up under the value system of the new era.