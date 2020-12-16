Top 10 buzzwords on Chinese online media for 2020 released

A glimpse of patients' daily lives in Wuchang Fangcang makeshift hospital Photo: Cui Meng/GT

China's National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center released the top 10 new buzzwords which were popular among Chinese online media in 2020, including digital renminbi, silent coronavirus carriers and health codes, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday.The 10 buzzwords are: resumption of work and production, COVID-19 epidemic, asymptomatic carriers, Fangcang shelter hospitals, health code, digital renminbi, service trade fair, dual circulation, Tianwen-1, and contactless delivery, mirroring people's experiences and lives, as well as society's economic development.The sudden epidemic has seriously threatened people's lives and health this year. 16 Fangcang shelter hospitals in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province were temporarily established and put into use, which effectively solved the problem in addressing higher numbers of patients, according to the MOE.E-commerce platform Meituan piloted contactless delivery in Wuhan on January 26, and quickly the delivery mode spread around the nation's online users.In early February, a health QR code system was launched in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.In May, China's top leadership floated the new "dual circulation" economic development pattern to deepen reform and establish a high-quality economy.The country launched its first Mars mission — Tianwen-1 — on July 23, marking China's first step into planetary exploration of our solar system.On August 14, the Ministry of Commerce announced that China would pilot digital renminbi (RMB) in some selected regions including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Yangtze River Delta, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.