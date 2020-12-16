Concert dedicated to China’s ‘Marital Saint’ Guan Yu debuts at NCPA in Beijing

The photos of the symphony orchestra concert. Photo: NCPA

A large-scale symphony orchestra concert about the heroic historical figure Guan Yu was held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Tuesday.The musical performance focused on portraying the spirit of Guan Yu, a heroic general of the Three Kingdoms period (220-280) who became a symbol of loyalty and bravery in China. Alongside Confucius, the “Saint of literature,” Guan Yu is respectfully titled as “Martial Saint.”The concert was comprised of four main chapters, as well as an introduction and finishing chapter. The first half of the concert included the performance of a symphony, as well as solo tenor and chorus performances. The second half of the concert featured performances with traditional Chinese instruments such as the four-stringed pipa.The symphony incorporated musical elements from Pu Opera, which originated in North China's Shanxi Province, where it remains very popular today.