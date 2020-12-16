Hydropower project in Peru shows Chinese company’s responsibilities

The Chaglla hydroelectric power plant in Peru Photo: Courtesy of China Three Gorges Corporation

The Chaglla hydroelectric power plant in Peru has become a reflection of Chinese companies’ capability and responsibilities with its high-quality operation and efforts in local environment, social welfare and infrastructural constructions.An online open day event at the Chaglla hydroelectric power plant in Peru was held by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) on Wednesday. While guaranteeing high-quality operation of the plant, the company has fulfilled its responsibilities in environmental protection and infrastructure construction in affected areas, the event showed.The company regularly cleared the reservoir and spread environmental protection information to nearby schools. It also planted trees to benefit residents living near the plant.CTG also provided free commuting vehicles and water transportation craft for local people and helped them build roads, which made travel easier between areas near the plant and the downtown.Located over the Huallaga River in Huanuco region, the plant is 415 kilometers from Lima, the capital of the country. The plant, Peru’s third-biggest hydropower project, has a total installed capacity of 456,000 kilowatts.The plant went into operation in September 2016 and is capable of producing more than 2.51 billion kWh of power annually, providing high-quality clean power and contributing to economic and social development in the country.During the event, Zhang Dingming, deputy general manager of CTG, said that the company will continue to develop its overseas projects, deepen international cooperation in the field of energy, promote clean, green and low carbon production modes and lifestyles and enhance cultural exchanges.China Three Gorges Group was born with the Three Gorges Dam and has been striving to implement clean energy and ecological environmental protection of the Yangtze River, becoming the world's largest hydropower development enterprise and China's largest clean energy company.