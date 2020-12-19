Service vessels participate in maritime test

Two navy vessels attached to an auxiliary ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command berth alongside as they perform in-port replenishment at night during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in early December, 2020.Photo:China Military

Sailors wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears conduct chemical decontamination aboard a service ship during a maritime training exercise conducted by a naval auxiliary ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command in waters of the South China Sea in early December, 2020.Photo:China Military

Two navy vessels attached to an auxiliary ship group under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform alongside replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in early December, 2020.Photo:China Military