Hong Kong reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding 8,000 in total

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 109 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 8,078.The new confirmed cases included 102 local infections, with 42 cases of unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 70.4 percent of the negative pressure beds have been utilized so far. Currently, 1,072 COVID-19 patients are being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and a total of 61 patients are in critical condition.Hong Kong police on Saturday said they have launched a search for a 63-year-old male COVID-19 patient who fled a hospital Friday afternoon.

