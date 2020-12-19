Hong Kong reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding 8,000 in total

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk on a street in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 19, 2020. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 109 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 8,078. The new confirmed cases included 102 local infections, with 42 cases of unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.Photo:Xinhua
A notice reminding people of taking temperature is seen at a shop in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 19, 2020. Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 109 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally to 8,078. The new confirmed cases included 102 local infections, with 42 cases of unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.Photo:Xinhua
