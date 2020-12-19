Zoo Negara reopens in Malaysia

Giant panda Yi Yi eats bamboo in the Giant Panda Conservation Center at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020. Zoo Negara reopened to the public on Dec. 18 after two months' closure forced by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the area. Based upon current assessments, the Zoo will remain open as scheduled with reduced capacity of 1,250 visitors.Photo:Xinhua

Rhinoceros are seen at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

A white bengal tiger is seen at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

Sumatran orangutans are seen at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

Asiatic brush-tailed porcupines are seen at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

Giant panda Yi Yi plays in the Giant Panda Conservation Center at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

People visit Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

A herd of deer are seen at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.

A Malayan tapir is seen at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2020.