China's Chengdu opens 5 new metro lines

Photo taken on Dec. 18, 2020 shows Fangcaojie Station of subway Line 8 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chengdu City, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened five new metro lines on Friday, bringing the number of metro lines in the city to 13. The new lines have brought the total length of Chengdu's far-reaching metro system to 558 km.Photo:Xinhua
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2020 shows a view of the subway Line 17 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chengdu City, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened five new metro lines on Friday, bringing the number of metro lines in the city to 13. The new lines have brought the total length of Chengdu's far-reaching metro system to 558 km.Photo:Xinhua
A man watches the outside view in a train on subway Line 18 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2020. Chengdu City, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened five new metro lines on Friday, bringing the number of metro lines in the city to 13. The new lines have brought the total length of Chengdu's far-reaching metro system to 558 km. Photo:Xinhua
A woman takes a selfie at Fangcaojie Station of subway Line 8 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 18, 2020. Chengdu City, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, opened five new metro lines on Friday, bringing the number of metro lines in the city to 13. The new lines have brought the total length of Chengdu's far-reaching metro system to 558 km.Photo:Xinhua