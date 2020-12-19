China's Chang'e-5 retrieves 1,731 grams of moon samples

China's Chang'e-5 successfully landed at its designated landing area in Siwangzi Banner, N China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region around 2 am Thursday, carrying around 2 kgs of lunar samples. Photos show workers checking craft's status. Photo: Our Space/ Wang Jiangbo

China's Chang'e-5 probe retrieved about 1,731 grams of samples from the moon, according to the China National Space Administration.The samples were transferred to the Chinese research teams Saturday morning.

Photos: China Space News

Scientists will carry out the storage, analysis and research of the country's first samples collected from the extraterrestrial object.The return capsule of Chang'e-5 probe landed in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday, bringing back the samples collected from the moon.