US Congress passes two-day stopgap funding bill to avert gov't shutdown

Photo:VCG

The US Congress on Friday passed a two-day stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown and provide lawmakers more time to negotiate a deal in COVID-19 relief and long-term government funding.The House of Representatives passed the bill known as a continuing resolution by a vote of 320-60. The Senate also passed the measure by a voice vote to extend the government funding deadline from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20."Our baseline doesn't incorporate a government shutdown, and the odds of one remain low," Ryan Sweet, an economist with Moody's Analytics, wrote Friday afternoon in an analysis."Still, our past work on the economic costs of a partial government shutdown showed it subtracts 0.1 percentage point each week from GDP (gross domestic product) growth," Sweet wrote.