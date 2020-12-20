S China's Luzhai County strengthens development of traditional industries

Villager Guo Jianjun shows harvested oranges at an orchard in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Town in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2020. In recent years, Luzhai County has strengthened the development of traditional industries, including crop farming, forestry and animal husbandry, in its poverty alleviation. It has found ways to help its every township build at least two modern agricultural demonstration zones, in a bid to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and help revitalize the countryside. According to county statistics, about 89% of its impoverished people have benefited from the development of industries and its 22 poverty-stricken villages have all shaken off poverty. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff package mandarin oranges for sale at a farm in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2020. In recent years, Luzhai County has strengthened the development of traditional industries, including crop farming, forestry and animal husbandry, in its poverty alleviation. It has found ways to help its every township build at least two modern agricultural demonstration zones, in a bid to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and help revitalize the countryside. According to county statistics, about 89% of its impoverished people have benefited from the development of industries and its 22 poverty-stricken villages have all shaken off poverty. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2020 shows a view of Dazhao Village of Zhongdu Town in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Luzhai County has strengthened the development of traditional industries, including crop farming, forestry and animal husbandry, in its poverty alleviation. It has found ways to help its every township build at least two modern agricultural demonstration zones, in a bid to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and help revitalize the countryside. According to county statistics, about 89% of its impoverished people have benefited from the development of industries and its 22 poverty-stricken villages have all shaken off poverty. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 29, 2020 shows villagers planting sugarcane at Zhishan Village in Pingshan Town of Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. In recent years, Luzhai County has strengthened the development of traditional industries, including crop farming, forestry and animal husbandry, in its poverty alleviation. It has found ways to help its every township build at least two modern agricultural demonstration zones, in a bid to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and help revitalize the countryside. According to county statistics, about 89% of its impoverished people have benefited from the development of industries and its 22 poverty-stricken villages have all shaken off poverty. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)