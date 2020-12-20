Horse riders compete for goat during Buzkashi match in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

A horse rider attends a Buzkashi match in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, Dec. 18, 2020. Buzkashi, meaning "goat grabbing", is a centuries-old traditional game in Afghanistan, in which skilled horse riders of rival teams compete to take the slaughtered goat or calf and throw it in a circle fixed on the Buzkashi ground. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua)

Horse riders compete for a goat during a Buzkashi match in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua)

Horse riders compete for a goat during a Buzkashi match in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua)

Horse riders compete for a goat during a Buzkashi match in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, Dec. 18, 2020. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua)