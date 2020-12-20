Revenue of China's mobile game industry soars

A young man is playing a mobile game. Photo: VCG

Revenue of China's mobile game industry soared by an estimated 32.61 percent year on year to nearly 210 billion yuan (about 32 billion US dollars) in 2020, industry data showed.The number was up by 51.5 billion yuan from 2019, according to a report released at an annual conference of China's game industry in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.Total revenue of the country's game industry will be around 280 billion yuan this year, up 20.71 percent year on year.China-developed games raked in 101 billion yuan in the overseas market, surpassing the 100-billion-yuan mark for the first time with a stellar 33.25-percent growth year on year, according to the report.While traditional markets such as Japan and western Europe continued to see a high rate of growth, Brazil and a group of other countries are becoming major importers of Made-in-China games.