Israel's Netanyahu gets vaccinated for COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after receiving a vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, on Dec. 19, 2020. Netanyahu got vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus on a live television broadcast Saturday evening. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus on a live television broadcast Saturday evening.Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein received the shot at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.Netanyahu was the first Israeli to receive the vaccine, hours before a major roll-out of the vaccinations was to begin in the country.

Israeli medical workers watch a live television broadcast of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receiving a vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, on Dec. 19, 2020. Netanyahu got vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus on a live television broadcast Saturday evening. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

"This is a great day," Netanyahu told reporters at Sheba, "I believe in this vaccine and I am doing this to serve as a role model and encourage people to get vaccinated."First in line to be inoculated starting Sunday will be medical staff, elderly people and people with high-risk factors.The large-scale immunization operation comes as Israel faces an up-tick in virus cases in recent weeks.