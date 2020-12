Wind turbines run smoothly in Qitai county in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Bordering Mongolia and located east of the Altay Mountains, the county is known as "the hometown of wind" for its strong year-round gusts that sometimes annoy residents. With investment by wind power enterprises, the county has become a new energy base with an annual capacity of 1.7 million kilowatts. Photo: cnsphoto