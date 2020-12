Applicants for the 2021 Jiangsu provincial civil service exams enter an exam site in Huai'an, East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. The written exam was held on Sunday. The province plans to recruit 9,536 staff. More than 1.57 million Chinese applicants are qualified to take the national 2021 civil servant examinations. China plans to recruit 25,700 civil servants to work for 79 central government agencies and 23 institutions directly under them in 2021. Photo: VCG