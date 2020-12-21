China-built World Cup stadium printed on Qatar currency

The overlook of the Lusail Stadium for the World Cup 2022. Photo: VCG

Lusail Stadium, the main stadium for the 2022 World Cup, is featured on the new 10-riyal banknote of Qatar, which was released on Friday. This is the first time that a China-built infrastructure project is chosen to appear as a main symbol on the official currency of Qatar.China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) won a contract to build a stadium for Qatar's 2022 World Cup in November, 2016. The contract is worth $764 million.The national stadium in Qatar will be one of the key guiding-lights of Lusail, the new city north of Doha. The 92,000 seats stadium is designed to be the world's largest membrane-structure building, incorporating 45,000 square meters of membrane.The stadium, located in Qatar's coastal city Lusail, will host the opening ceremony, games, finals and closing ceremony of the upcoming World Cup.The sporting extravaganza will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022.The Qatar Central Bank on Friday put the fifth issue of the Qatari currency into circulation to coincide with National Day celebrations.