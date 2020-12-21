Rare ritual objects on display in Beijing

A prayer bead bracelet is on display at the exhibition "A Treasure of Ritual Objects of the Palace Museum". Photo: Courtesy of Guardian Art Center

An exhibition displaying more than 100 rare ritual objects kicked off at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing on Wednesday.The A Treasure of Ritual Objects of the Palace Museum exhibition displays 110 relics across three sections to show how traditional ritual objects were examined, maintained and respected as "divine objects."One attention-grabbing relic is a prayer bead bracelet made up of 108 single beads made from human bone. Each bead of the 78-centimeter-long bracelet is inlaid with precious materials such as pearl, turquoise, coral and other colored gemstones.The exhibition was jointly launched by the Palace Museum and the Guardian Art Center and is scheduled to end on March 14, 2021.