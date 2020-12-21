Middle school headmaster detained for beating, forcing student to disclose alleged sexual history

Screenshot of video on Weibo shows bruise on the girl. Photo: Weibo

The principal of a middle school in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province was detained on Sunday for beating a female student and forcing her to write a self-criticism letter disclosing her "sexual history."Local police in Linxian county, Shaanxi Province announced that it had imposed a 15-day detention and a fine of 1,000 yuan ($153) on the principle Ren Zhuangfei. The local disciplinary watchdog also established a team to investigate violations of duty. On Saturday, Ren was removed from his position as the principal.The principal sparked an uproar on social media after reports said he forced a 13-year-old student to write down her "sexual activities" with teenager boys.According to the Xinhua News Agency, the girl's brother surnamed Liu said he found bruise on his sister on December 2 and asked her what happened.She told her brother that Ren forced her to write a self-criticism letter and she was beaten up for refusing to follow his order. Liu told China Newsweek that Ren also warned his sister not to tell her family, otherwise he would beat her to death.Liu Changsong, a lawyer with Beijing Mugong Law Firm, told China Newsweek that the principal's actions not only contravened professional ethics of teachers, but were also against the law.According to the Law on the Protection of Minors, if the principal caused more than minor injuries he could be charged with the crime of intentional injury.Global Times