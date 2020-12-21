China makes great achievements in poverty relief

A woman shows the number of her new house during a ceremony for new houses of poverty alleviation relocation in Butuo County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 21, 2020. China has made great achievements in poverty relief that has impressed the world, with almost 100 million people lifted out of poverty. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A villager shows freshly harvested bamboo fungus at a planting base in Gaonan Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 18, 2020.

Combo photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020 shows a villager posing for a photo (L) and her working at a mushroom packaging workshop in Sayibage Township of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A staff member dries apricots at a cooperative in Yengisar County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 2, 2020.

A villager harvests Chinese cabbages at a vegetable planting base in Gaoyuan Village of Xiji County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2020.

Liu Yuan(R), a primary-level poverty relief official, checks information about production and living conditions with a local villager in Balu Village of Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. Liu Yuan, 32, has been working as a primary-level poverty relief official in Balu Village of Rongjiang County since Nov. 2019. She devoted herself in the poverty relief work here and gained trust and respect from local villagers.