13th China Photography Festival kicks off in C China

A visitor views photos reflecting China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a photography exhibition during the 13th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 20, 2020. The 13th China Photography Festival kicked off on Dec. 20 in the city of Sanmenxia in central China's Henan Province. This year's festival carries the theme of the country's fight against poverty and the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

A visitor views photos at a photography exhibition during the 13th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 20, 2020. The 13th China Photography Festival kicked off on Dec. 20 in the city of Sanmenxia in central China's Henan Province. This year's festival carries the theme of the country's fight against poverty and the COVID-19 epidemic. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A visitor views photos reflecting China's fight against poverty at a photography exhibition during the 13th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows the opening ceremony of the 13th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Visitors view photos reflecting China's fight against poverty at a photography exhibition during the 13th China Photography Festival in Sanmenxia City of central China's Henan Province, Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)