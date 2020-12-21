Winter scenery of Longtoushan scenic area in NW China

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/21 10:48:04

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows the scenery in Longtoushan scenic area during sunrise in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows the scenery in Longtoushan scenic area during sunrise in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows the scenery in Longtoushan scenic area during sunrise in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2020 shows tourists enjoying the snow scenery in Longtoushan scenic area in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus