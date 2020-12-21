Christmas tree set up to commemorate firefighters who died in Beirut port blasts

Lebanese firefighters attend the Christmas tree setting-up ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 20. 2020. A Christmas tree is set up on Sunday near the Beirut port to commemorate firefighters who died in the Beirut port blasts on August 4, 2020. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

Lebanese firefighters attend the Christmas tree setting-up ceremony in Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 20. 2020. A Christmas tree is set up on Sunday near the Beirut port to commemorate firefighters who died in the Beirut port blasts on August 4, 2020. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

