Christmas-themed market seen in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/12/21 11:03:29

Handicrafts with traditional characteristics of Sri Lanka are seen at the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)


 

People visit the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)


 

A woman looks at products for home decoration at the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)


 

People shop at the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)


 

Posted in: WORLD
