Christmas-themed market seen in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Handicrafts with traditional characteristics of Sri Lanka are seen at the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

People visit the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

A woman looks at products for home decoration at the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

People shop at the Christmas-themed market in a shopping mall in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Dec. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)