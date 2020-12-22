Photo exhibition at Muyun Space highlights artistic renovation of rural village

The photos on display at the Paint a House exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Muyun Space

A number of photos from the Muyun Space gallery's Light Searching project are transporting visitors to a small village in Northwest China's Gansu Province, where the project has brought hope and art to left-behind elderly and children residents.The Paint a House exhibition features photos taken from 2018 to 2020 that depict the project's efforts to bring back laughter and happiness to Cuiyang village.According to artist Wen Fang, the project started back in 2018 when a local charity worker Li Yixi invited her to paint murals on walls around the village. After that, Wen worked with artists such as Cui Rui, Cheng Xingtao, Wan Chunhua, Liu Bao and Zhang Shuang to create various murals to decorate the village.According to the gallery, which joined the project to offer its support, this artistic renovation of the village is sure to inspire more young people from rural villages to return to their hometowns in order to change things for the better.The space also hosted a forum for artists and guests to discuss how art can improve the standard of living in China's rural villages.The exhibition will end on January 1, 2021, after which it will tour to the Cuiyang village.