A police officer (right) and a staff member of the tobacco monopoly bureau in Daishan county, East China's Zhejiang Province count smuggled e-cigarette cartridges on Tuesday. Local police uncovered a case involving smuggling into China and illegal operation of the cigarettes. Police arrested 20 suspects and seized more than 2,000 e-cigarette cartridges with a value of more than 10 million yuan ($1.5 million). Photo: VCG

